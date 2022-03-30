Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Research analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.32% from the company’s current price.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

