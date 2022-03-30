AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 46.8% in March

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $37.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
