Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0948 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

