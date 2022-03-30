Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0948 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
