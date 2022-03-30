Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Raised to $79.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

AOSL opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,341 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

