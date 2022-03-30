Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Raised to $79.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
AOSL opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $67.20.
In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,341 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
