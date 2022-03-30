Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 over the last three months.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
