Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 over the last three months.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.