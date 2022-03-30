Alpha Quark Token Hits Market Cap of $79.31 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $79.31 million and $28.02 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00006459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

