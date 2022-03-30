Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,273.09

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,273.09 and traded as high as $3,380.75. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,379.81, with a volume of 2,914,153 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,127.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,042.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3,273.88.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,480. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

