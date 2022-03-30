América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.