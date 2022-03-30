American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $31.07 Average PT from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

