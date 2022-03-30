American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.70

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.70 and traded as high as $40.86. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 566,232 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEL. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 617,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

