American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lessened by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 190,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

