American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $416.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 136,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Public Education by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Public Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

