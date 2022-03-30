American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Shared Hospital Services to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million $190,000.00 58.51 American Shared Hospital Services Competitors $1.12 billion $58.68 million 14.17

American Shared Hospital Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. American Shared Hospital Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services Competitors 315 1034 1736 47 2.48

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 73.02%. Given American Shared Hospital Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Shared Hospital Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 0.77% 2.49% 1.34% American Shared Hospital Services Competitors -196.75% -18.70% -12.13%

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

