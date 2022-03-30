Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.72. 28,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,372. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

