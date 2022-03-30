Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 46.3% in March

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 230,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 585,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 364,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Amesite has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

