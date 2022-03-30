AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

AmonD (AMON) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $4,819.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.18 or 0.07177936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,275.35 or 1.00006377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054673 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

