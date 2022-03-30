Analysts Anticipate AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AirSculpt Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIRS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,616. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

