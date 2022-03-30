Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 1,874,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,755. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,838. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

