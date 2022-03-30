Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will report $37.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.02 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $166.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,107. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

