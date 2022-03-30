Analysts Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) to post $454.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.80 million and the lowest is $452.73 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $529.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,830,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.38. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

