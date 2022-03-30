Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:NVT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 1,124,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,562,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in nVent Electric by 2,656.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

