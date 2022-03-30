Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will post $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.98 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.81.

PH stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.65. 566,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,156. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

