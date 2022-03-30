Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.11.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.42. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

