Analysts Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMB shares. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

