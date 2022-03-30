Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.91 million and the highest is $1.19 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $438.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.31.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

