Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will post sales of $68.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $95.32 million. iStar posted sales of $113.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $254.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $344.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $155.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iStar.

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

NYSE STAR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 702,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. iStar has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iStar by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iStar by 3,618.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 895,653 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iStar by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $16,980,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $16,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

