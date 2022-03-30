Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will post sales of $580.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.20 million and the lowest is $569.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $535.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,266. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.