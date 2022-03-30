Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,215,594. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

