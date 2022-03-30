Analysts Offer Predictions for Xos, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XOS in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

XOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. XOS has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.11.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

