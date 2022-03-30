Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 22nd Century Group (XXII)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2022 – 22nd Century Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

3/8/2022 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XXII traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 1,219,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,201. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.01.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

