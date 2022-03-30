Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 22nd Century Group (XXII)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/29/2022 – 22nd Century Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “
- 3/23/2022 – 22nd Century Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – 22nd Century Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/16/2022 – 22nd Century Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/15/2022 – 22nd Century Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – 22nd Century Group is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of XXII traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 1,219,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,201. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.01.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
