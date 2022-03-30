Analysts Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT at $40.00

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ACMR opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ACM Research by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 102.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 17.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

