Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $80.67

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,975. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,525,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

