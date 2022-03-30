Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price at $65.48

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

