Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) PT at $42.25

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,592. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,495,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

