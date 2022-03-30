Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $158.14

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

