Anchor Neural World Trading Up 3.4% This Week (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $2.70 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00036118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00107818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

