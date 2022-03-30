Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 20,925 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

