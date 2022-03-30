Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 338 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.98. 1,643,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $258.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

