Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,165,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $71.02. 15,886,593 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35.

