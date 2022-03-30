Andesa Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,567 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 697,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,312,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,991,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 449,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 238,246 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 2,597,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.