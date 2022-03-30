Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.53. 1,525,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,132. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

