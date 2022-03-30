Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $286.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.98 and a 200 day moving average of $258.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.