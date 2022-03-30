Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

