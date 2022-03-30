Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Lessened by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,530,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,156,000.

Shares of BUD opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

