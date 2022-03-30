ANON Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $57,201.87 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANON has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.