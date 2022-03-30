Anthony Taparo Sells 5,000 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SGRY stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGRY. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

