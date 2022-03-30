APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. APi Group has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in APi Group by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,045,000.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.