Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 396,109 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APSG. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

