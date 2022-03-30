Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 807,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied UV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUVI remained flat at $$1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

