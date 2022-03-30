Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

HD opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

